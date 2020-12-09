WATCH: Snowy start to the day Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEDNESDAY:

Expect a snowy start Wednesday but come the midday/afternoon hours the steadier snow becomes scattered and could mix with rain.

Snow accumulations will range from a slushy coating to an inch or so through Wednesday for many, but upwards 1 to 3 inches will probably fall across the hills south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill. Some spots across the Tug Hill could even see up to 5 or 6 inches through Wednesday evening.

Roads may be a little slick and sloppy during the morning commute, especially side streets but since temperatures will be close to freezing treated surfaces should not be too bad. In the hills the morning commute Wednesday will probably be at least somewhat slick and sloppy so plan accordingly.

As temperatures rise into the mid 30s and precipitation becomes lighter midday road conditions quickly improve.

Due to a more significant snowfall across the Tug Hill late tonight through Wednesday evening the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Some lingering lake effect rain and snow will persist east and southeast of Lake Ontario Wednesday evening before slowly fizzling late Wednesday night/early Thursday.

Most, including the Syracuse area will see little to no snow accumulation Wednesday night, but an additional coating to an inch or two of snow will be possible over the Tug Hill and over the hills south of Syracuse. It will be breezy and not too cold with lows in the low to mid 30s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY:

Other than maybe a lingering rain or snow shower for a few early Thursday, the weather will quiet down with a mostly cloudy sky and brisk breeze on Thursday. Temperatures will not be too bad either with highs around 40 and wind chills closer to 30.