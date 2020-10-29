WATCH: Soggy then snowy weather on the way to CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY:

Clouds thicken today with a brisk east-northeast wind kicking up during the day.

Temperatures in Central New York will manage to rise into the mid 40s, hardly the type of air mass you get before mid-winter snowstorms.

After 2 or 3 p.m. some rain should push in from the south ahead of the remnants of Zeta and an upper level low. This chilly rain continues into the evening.

THURSDAY EVENING:

As temperatures cool our chances for rain to change over to accumulating snow start to increase, especially in the higher terrain.

Temperatures will cool first across the Tug Hill after sunset, dipping into the 30s. This is where we likely see snowflakes first, but this is where we will see the least accumulating snow with this system.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures for everyone will cool as the upper level low and the moisture from Zeta pulls off the East Coast near New Jersey and Delaware Thursday evening/night. As temperatures cool, precipitation will mix/change to snow elsewhere.

Given this is an early winter season event there are a couple things to keep in mind. The month of October up until this past weekend has been warm, so some snow will initially melt as it reaches the ground. In addition, elevation is key.

Temperatures should be marginal for snow throughout the event, especially in lower elevations like Syracuse where an inch or less of snow seems the most likely outcome at this point. For some it might just be some snow in the air.

For higher elevations south of Syracuse, trace-3″ of snow through Friday morning is possible, especially on grassy surfaces and cars.

FRIDAY:



Moisture is quick to pull away Friday morning. Even if there might not be precipitation around when you head out to work, be mindful that temperatures are close to freezing so any untreated roads could be slick with black ice.

The chill will linger all day. The bonus will be some sunshine developing by midday. Don’t let the bright sky fool you though, highs are only going to be near 40!