WATCH: Some clouds and chilly tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Some clouds will be around tonight thanks to a developing storm to the south of the Northeast. We are expecting enough clear sky so that temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s and possibly even a little lower in spots depending on how many clouds actually work in.

We are expecting the clouds to become more extensive and somewhat thicker towards Wednesday morning. This will prevent temperatures from dropping into the 20s for most. Regardless, there still probably will be some more patchy frost developing late tonight into the start of Wednesday. If you have sensitive plants make sure to cover or bring them in otherwise they may not survive the night.

WEDNESDAY:

We are expecting the sky to turn mostly cloudy during the morning as the above mentioned storm to the south develops more so and works to the northeast. At this point though, it still appears the bulk of the rain will stay south of the region Wednesday afternoon and evening. The best chance for a few showers to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening will be down across the Southern Finger Lakes and Mohawk Valley.

Highs should make the mid-50s, but possibly a bit higher if we see added sun in the morning/early afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will clear as a little bubble of high pressure builds in briefly Wednesday night and it will be chilly too. Lows are expected to drop into the mid-30s.

THURSDAY:

Sunshine will greet us Thursday morning, but clouds will fill the sky more so during the afternoon with a few rain showers developing to round out the day ahead of a cold front. Highs will be well into the 50s with a stiff west wind developing during the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday evening’s cold front, it will be chilly and quiet much of Friday, but late in the afternoon into Friday night a storm system will be quickly developing and moving south of us.

This system will likely produce at least a bit of rain and snow towards Friday evening and any mix of rain and snow will change to just snow Friday night. At least a light accumulation is possible across all of CNY, especially the higher terrain by Saturday morning. The exact storm track this system takes will dictate how much snow we see Friday night. Stay tuned for updates.