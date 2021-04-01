WATCH: Some lake snow, a breeze and chilly temperatures

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A blustery northwest wind will produce some lake snow Thursday evening. Watch out for quick bursts of snow, especially around the Finger Lakes this evening. Some snow showers continue overnight and into the start of Friday as well. At this time we aren’t expecting anything more than another coating to and inch of snow over the hills south of Syracuse into the Finger Lakes.

There may be some isolated slick spots with temperatures below freezing. Lows Thursday night will drop into the low to mid 20s. Our breeze will continue overnight keeping our wind chills in the teens and single digits.

FRIDAY:

The chill continues but the snow does not! After some morning flurries, highs on Friday will only recover into mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s as it will remain brisk. At least some sunshine will develop as the day goes on.

By the way… we haven’t had more than an inch of snow reported at the Syracuse airport since March 6th. We average 3” of snow for the month of April.

EASTER WEEKEND:

Some spring-like improvements for the holiday weekend!

As we hop into Saturday, we’ll hop into some milder temperatures. With some sun and less of a breeze, temperatures will rise from the 20s in the morning to near 50 for the afternoon Saturday.

There is a weak disturbance passing by Saturday night into Sunday that could bring some spotty rain and/or snow showers. Shortly after sunrise though, we turn quieter and the sky should brighten up a bit too. Sunshine Sunday should boost our temperatures into the mid 50s.