WATCH: Areas of lake snow for much of CNY tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

TONIGHT:

Low pressure will continue to pull away tonight and as a result winds will lighten up some during the night. There will also be a cold front that will be dropping into and through CNY late tonight into the start of Monday. This will cause a more organized band of lake snow to develop temporarily to the north of Syracuse this evening across Southern Oswego, Northwest Oneida and the Southern Tug Hill.

The previously mentioned cold front will push the band of snow south into and through the Finger Lakes and all of CNY during the overnight and start of Monday.

Most, including the Syracuse area will pick up a slushy coating to 2” of snow tonight. North of Syracuse in Southern Oswego, Northwest Oneida and the Southern Tug Hill could see up to 2 to 4” and some of the hills south and east of Syracuse may pick up 3”. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s to around 30.

MONDAY (M.L.K. Jr. Day):

Some lake effect snow showers will be around for many to start Martin Luther King Jr. Day which will probably result in at least somewhat slick/slushy roads, especially side streets and in the hills for the morning commute. Drier air will move in during the day and cause any snow showers to become more like flurries by the late morning and afternoon hours.

We may even see a few breaks in the clouds for the afternoon if we are lucky. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

After a pretty uneventful Monday night with just some flurries/snow shower or two, the next weak system will race in and produce snow showers/flurries Tuesday. It will be a little milder Tuesday with highs near 35.

A more significant band of lake snow will probably be developing east of Lake Ontario Tuesday night and should shift south into the Syracuse area briefly late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. This may make at least part of the Wednesday morning commute a bit dicey. Stay tuned.