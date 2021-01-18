WATCH: Some light snow overnight, localized lake effect for Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

OVERNIGHT:

Snow showers or even a bit of light snow will be around tonight with a coating to an inch of snow possible. Lows will be between 20 and 25.

TUESDAY:

Ahead of the next weak clipper system winds will turn more westerly and help develop a band of lake snow during the midday and afternoon Tuesday. This clipper will also produce scattered snow showers for the rest of CNY Tuesday.

Due to a band of moderate to heavy lake snow expected to develop there is a Winter Storm Watch in effect east of Lake Ontario Tuesday through early Wednesday. Click here for more details.

It will be a little milder Tuesday with highs near 35 but with a bit more wind it will still feel like it is in the 20s. Come the late afternoon and evening there is a chance that some of the lake snow off Lake Erie could stretch across the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area. Be mindful that visibility could be reduced at times and it may get a little slick in spots.

Most will not see anything more than a coating to an inch of snow Tuesday, but east of Lake Ontario there could be upwards of 2 to 4”, especially in and around the Tug Hill.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The band of lake snow that forms east of Lake Ontario Tuesday will strengthen Tuesday night. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible near the Tug Hill. That will quickly push snow totals close to a foot overnight.

After midnight a cold front will drop south and will shift the lake effect south, approach Syracuse close to sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

A brief burst of moderate to heavy snow Wednesday morning between about 6 and 9 or 10 am across CNY. This band of snow will probably impact at least part of the Wednesday morning commute so you may want to give yourself a little extra time getting into work Wednesday. A coating to 2” of snow is likely during the morning for most.

With the cold front clearing Central New York later in the morning, the weather should improve with maybe even a little sun if we are lucky appearing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be down in the low to mid-teens!

LATE WEEK:

Another clipper will race into Central New York Thursday with a brisk southwest flow pushing temperatures into the mid 30s again, but there should also be some snow showers developing too. Most areas will not see much accumulation but there should be at least 1 to 4” in and around the Tug Hill.

Some more lake snow looks to develop Thursday night into Friday east of the lake initially, but then east and southeast of Lake Ontario on Friday which could include the Syracuse area Friday/Friday night too. Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.