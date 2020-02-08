WATCH: Some lingering lake effect overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Our Friday snowstorm is a distant memory as it races into the Canadian Maritimes

That storm snow has tapered but we will deal with a bit of lake effect overnight. Additional accumulations of a trace to an inch in the more persistent lake effect.

Friday’s strong storm is also bringing in some really frigid air. Temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits overnight.

THE WEEKEND:

Snow lovers, enjoy!! You finally have a good weekend to get out and enjoy all of this fresh snow.

Make sure you really bundle up Saturday. Daytime highs will struggle and not get too far into the teens. Luckily there won’t be much of a wind chill to contend with.

Any morning light lake effect snow should taper off by noon Saturday. Any accumulation will be an inch or less.

We get just enough clearing some locations could flirt with dropping below zero Sunday morning! We should rebound nicely in the afternoon with highs in the lower 30s. There’s even a quick system moving over the Southern Tier to give us some light snow showers during the day.