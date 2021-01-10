WATCH: Some more sunshine for Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

SUNDAY:

With high pressure still in control over central New York, we will see more sunshine today! The nice quiet stretch of weather continues through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with cool NW winds at 4-8 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Skies will be partly cloudy to start the evening, but look for thicker clouds to return by Monday morning. With the extra cloud cover, temperatures will drop down into the low 20s. Winds weaken to 3-6 MPH turning to a more southwesterly flow.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

With mostly cloudy skies in place Monday, a weak trough will arrive from the west which may just stir up a few flurries or sprinkles during the afternoon. Nothing significant, just enough to make the roads wet. Late Monday night through Tuesday night, most areas will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies, though areas east and northeast of Lake Ontario have the chance to see some lake effect snow showers.

