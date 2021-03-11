WATCH: Some overnight thunder signals a return to colder weather

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

We did it! We broke the record high for Thursday when the temperature hit 73° just after 2:30 pm this afternoon. This broke the old record of 67 for the day that had stood since 1977

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

The cold front sweeps by Central New York fairly quickly. There will be a few fast moving, showers along with some thunder and lightning as it moves through. Any downpour would be brief.

The sky will clear out later tonight, and the temperatures will drop back into the 30s to around 40 by sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY:

High pressure builds in quickly Friday behind Thursday night’s cold front which will lead to a partly to mostly sunny Friday. It will also be windy and cooler, but still mild for mid-March, as highs will be in the low to mid 50s around lunch before falling into and through the 40s during the afternoon.

There may be a spotty rain shower or higher elevation flurries later in the afternoon and early evening Friday as a reinforcing cold front dives into CNY Friday evening.

Temperatures will quickly fall to near 40 by sunset by then with a very gusty northwest wind.

There is a chance for a few snow showers/flurries Friday night with and just behind the cold front, but the air should dry out enough so that little to no lake effect develops.

WEEKEND:

The weekend will be brisk and a bit chilly but not as cold as last weekend thankfully, plus both days should feature a fair amount of sun! Highs will be primarily in the 30s, but brisk winds both days, especially Sunday will make it feel more like the 20s by day and teens at night.

We cannot rule out a few passing snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday, but for all intents and purposes the weekend looks to be dry.