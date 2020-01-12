WATCH: Some rain and mild for most tonight; Very windy and colder Sunday!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

AT A GLANCE:

Heaviest and steadiest of the rain falls up along the Lake Ontario shoreline and the St. Lawrence River Valley. This is where the greatest risk for minor flooding is.

Showers move south into Syracuse late this evening and overnight.

Some freezing rain/ice possible the farther north tonight into Sunday morning mainly near and north of Watertown.

Gusty, possible damaging winds Sunday morning of 40 to 50+ mph.

Still very mild near sunrise Sunday. Temperatures back off into the 30s and 20s by days end and gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

Any rain near sunrise Sunday will taper off quickly with just a few leftover snow showers/flurries for the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

After near record warmth, 65 in Syracuse Saturday afternoon, it looks to stay very mild tonight too with temperatures staying mainly in the 50s and 60s much of the night for most! By daybreak Sunday temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

It looks like the heaviest precipitation falls in the northern tier of New York, through the St. Lawrence Valley and the Great Lakes where 2+” of rain is possible. Flood watches are in effect through Sunday evening for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and Oneida counties for the possibility of low lying and urban flooding.

This evening a cold front will inch a bit closer to Syracuse and the Thruway corridor and bring occasional rain showers into most of the area.

This is when of the rest of CNY will pick up 0.25 to 0.75” of rain by Sunday morning with the flooding risk rather low.

RAINFALL TOTALS SATURDAY THROUGH 9 AM SUNDAY MORNING

This is also when we could see quite a temperature difference from Watertown (likely in the 30s) to the southern Finger Lakes (still in the 50s and 60s!).

This is where location, location, location makes a difference with the temperatures. The farther north you are the colder it’ll be. And the farther south the warmer it’ll be.

When the strong cold front plows through CNY between 3 and 6 am there will probably be a band of heavier rain, which could tap into stronger winds, 50+ mph aloft. If winds of this magnitude are realized there may be at least some minor damage in spots across central New York.

SUNDAY:

Our threat for rain drops of quickly after sunrise Sunday. Much of Sunday will end up being dry with possibly some flurries and light snow showers developing during the afternoon east and southeast of Lake Ontario, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Winds remain strong through much of the day with gusts of greater than 40-50 mph through the lunch time and then slowly settle as the afternoon progresses.

Those gusty winds will also make it feel that much colder with readings falling out of the 50s and 40s to start the day into the 30s and 20s by day’s end. Wind chills will likely drop into the teens and 20s during the afternoon!

TEMPERATURES EXPECTED IN SYRACUSE SUNDAY

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Weather looks quite tranquil to start the new week with more clouds than not and temperatures warming to near 40 Monday and probably closer to 45 come Tuesday. There may be a few rain showers developing later Tuesday afternoon, but no significant precipitation is expected for the first part of the week.