WATCH: Some rain and snow showers Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY:

A cold front will move into CNY and likely produce a little rain and possibly snow at times on Friday, especially during the late morning and afternoon.

The best chance for a coating to an inch or so of snow will be over the Tug Hill and also some of the higher elevations of Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.

Even if it isn’t precipitating, it will be quite cloudy but relatively mild for early December.

THE WEEKEND:

We are still keeping a close eye on a coastal storm that spins up Friday night into Saturday. As of Friday morning, it is looking more and more like the storm will miss Central New York. For more details on the possibilities for the weekend click here.

With the coastal storm looking less and less of an issue, we focus our attention on colder air coming across Lake Ontario.

Initially Saturday, the winds in the lower atmosphere will be out of the north but later in the day and at night our winds turn into the northwest. The is a favorable wind for lake effect in the Syracuse area back into the Finger Lakes. However, the air over us is drying so it looks like mainly snow showers with a minimal accumulation.

The big story for most will likely be the cold. We may struggle to reach the freezing mark on Sunday.