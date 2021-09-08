WATCH: Some rain for all, but a few severe storms are possible across parts of CNY this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Another cold front is slated to arrive in CNY this afternoon with another round of showers and a few storms developing during the afternoon. The best chance for storms to develop is south and east of Syracuse where it is warmest and there’s more instability in the atmosphere.

Any storm that develops southeast of Syracuse Wednesday afternoon and early evening could be strong/severe with heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding, gusty, damaging winds and may contain a bit of hail too. We cannot even rule out an isolated tornado.

Highs this afternoon will be primarily in the 70s with the warmest air near and south and east of Syracuse, and the coolest north and west of Syracuse. It’s going to be a bit breezy and somewhat muggier of a day too.

TONIGHT:

Any lingering showers/storms Wednesday evening, Syracuse southeast bound, are expected to move east of the eastern part of CNY by or just before sunset.

Most of tonight is dry across much of the area, but a few lake effect showers should develop east of Lake Ontario during the night.

It will be a little cooler too with lows dropping into the 50s to around 60.

THURSDAY:

A reinforcing cold front with some cold air aloft and upper-level disturbance are expected to swing in from the northwest. This will provide the region with more clouds than not and at least a few scattered showers and possibly an embedded storm too.

Highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 70s with a cool breeze.

THURSDSAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday afternoon/evening cold front, a cool northwest flow is expected to provide us with some lake clouds and a few showers Thursday night into Friday morning.

It should look and feel like fall to round out the week with highs struggling to reach 70, which means most of the day will be spent in the 60s. Grab that fleece/hoodie!