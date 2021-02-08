WATCH: Some see snow, others have sunshine for Monday…

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

Lake Effect Snow Warnings are in effect for Oswego and Northern Cayuga until 1pm Monday.

MONDAY:

Any lingering lake snow north of Syracuse in Oswego County will lift farther north and slowly dissipate during the midday and afternoon hours with high pressure briefly building in Monday. There could be another 3 to 6 inches or so of snow east of the lake Monday morning

Outside of the localized lake effect, it looks like a quiet and cold Monday with some sun. Highs will range from 20 to 25.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

Another weak system will race at us late Monday night into Tuesday with another shot of light to moderate snow for all expected. Snowfall amounts will not be great, but 1 to 4 inches is expected which will likely make for somewhat slick travel possibly Tuesday morning.