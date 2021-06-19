WATCH: Some showers and a few storms rumble through CNY this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A weakening cold front and an upper air disturbance is producing some showers and a few storms this evening across CNY. Any storm that develops this evening could contain gusty winds, a little hail and heavy rain possibly producing localized flooding.

After that front pushes through mid to late this evening, the weather turns quieter with some breaks in the clouds and areas of fog developing. Temperatures drop to within a few degrees of 60 and the humidity comes down a bit too.

FATHER’S DAY:

It still looks like the weather should be cooperative for any outdoor activities you want to take part in with dad for Father’s Day itself! Some sun is expected with warm and slightly humid air as highs reach the mid-80s.

There’s a slight risk for a spotty, pop-up shower/storm or two in the afternoon/evening thanks to the daytime heating. So, if you will be out on the boat or pool side and or out on the golf course keep an eye on the radar, but for the most part it looks good!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The humidity returns Sunday night. With a warm front moving back to the north, expect a very warm night too with a breeze developing and lows near 70. Hopefully you have the AC in your residence, otherwise it could be a tougher night of sleep.

Also, summer officially begins late Sunday night at 11:32.

MONDAY:

The start of the week is expected to be breezy, hazy, hot and humid with some showers and storms developing during the midday/afternoon ahead of a strong cold front. Some of these storms could become strong/severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain Monday.

Highs on Monday should reach the upper 80s to low 90s, but the higher heat and humidity won’t last long as it turns MUCH cooler come late Monday night into Tuesday!