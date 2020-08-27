WATCH: Some showers and storms ovenight, severe storms possible Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A few showers and a few storms will try to work into Central New York ahead of a warm front overnight. Any storm that develops could be a bit strong too with heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be near 60.

THURSDAY:

After some showers and storms pass through near and before sunrise, the weather will quiet down for a little while during the late morning.

The warm front will have passed to our east and much of Central New York will be in a ‘warm sector’. This will “juice up” our atmosphere, making it feel quite humid and warm.

A cold front will then slide south across CNY Thursday afternoon. The cold front will likely trigger some downpours and a few storms second half of Thursday. We are concerned that some of these storms will become severe with gusty, damaging winds and large hail. There could even be an isolated tornado. Although there is some uncertainty with the exact timing of storms in CNY our feeling right now is the best timing for this to happen will be from noon until 5 p.m.

Behind the front it will turn quieter, a little cooler and at least a little less humid Thursday night.



FRIDAY:

Friday is now looking mainly dry with maybe a spotty shower or two under more clouds than not. Highs to end the week will be in the upper 70s to around 80 and it will be a bit humid but not oppressive.

WEEKEND:





While the center of Laura is expected to stay well south of Central New York, some moisture may be drawn north ahead of the next cold front enhancing any showers later Friday night into Saturday. Sunday is looking like the pick day albeit cooler overall.