WATCH: Some showers possible in Central New York tonight; will they ruin your weekend?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A trough of low pressure approaches the region towards Friday evening. This triggers a few showers/storm, but they should be widely scattered in nature. The threat for showers remains with us through the overnight as the trough is slow to clear Central New York.

With clouds around overnight it won’t be nearly as cool as the past two nights. Syracuse should settle in with a low near 60.

SATURDAY:

The weekend starts out nice for Central New York. After a cloudy start Saturday morning. we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday midday and it is seasonably warm. Any showers in the afternoon are spotty in nature and confined to areas east of Syracuse. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend.

SUNDAY:

By Sunday, an approaching front will lead to a few showers or even thunderstorms. It won’t be a wash out, but you’ll want to check the radar if you have outdoor plans, especially in the afternoon.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

A pattern change is leading to a cool down early next week so by Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures should end up below normal over Central New York.

This is also an unsettled time with some scattered showers and thunderstorms forming each afternoon Monday and Tuesday and perhaps even into Wednesday.