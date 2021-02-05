WATCH: Some slick roads possible this morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

FRIDAY:

A frontal system approaching Central New York will produce some wet snow, patchy freezing rain and plain rain for Friday.

To start the day there could very well be a brief burst of snow but with not much accumulation. Our thinking right now is the impact on the morning commute won’t be as difficult as previous mornings, especially if temperatures are just above freezing. However, keep in mind, the road temperatures will be colder than the air temperature. Untreated surfaces could be slick, just use some caution if you’re heading out the door early this morning.

A slushy coating to an inch of snow total is possible before the snow/rain mix ends early in the afternoon, but upwards of 1 to 3” is possible across the Tug Hill area.

Highs will be well into the 30s to possibly low 40s but a brisk wind will make it feel like it’s in the 20s to low 30s throughout the day.

As the front moves through early in the afternoon our threat of rain or wet snow will diminish.

SATURDAY:

Friday’s system will drag a cold front through late in the day, ushering colder air for the weekend.

For most of Central New York, Saturday is a windy day with some sunshine and just a few flurries. However, northeast of Lake Ontario those winds will create a band of heavier band of lake effect snow. Because of that potential, a Winter Storm Watch remains in effect well north of Syracuse. Click here for more.