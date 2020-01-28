WATCH: Some snow and freezing drizzle overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Snow showers will probably flare up a bit more again tonight thanks to a cold front approaching and sweeping through late tonight. Another coating of snow is possible for most, with a couple inches possible over the hills.

Roads could get a little slick in spots, especially side streets, overpasses and in the hills of CNY as some freezing drizzle is possible as well. Lows will be in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

It will be brisk and a little colder, seasonably chilly, Tuesday with some snow showers and flurries persisting. A chilly northwest wind picking up a little moisture off Lake Ontario right into Tuesday night will be the culprit for the snow showers continuing, but it will not amount to much. A coating to an inch of snow will be possible Tuesday and Tuesday night.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

One last flare up of lake snow showers and flurries will likely occur Tuesday night with another coating to an inch or so of snow possible. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s with the coldest readings north and east of Syracuse away from the lake cloud cover.

Another quiet stretch will yet again settle into CNY for the rest of the week with a seasonable chill and some sun expected too, especially Thursday into Friday.

