WATCH: Some stay dry, some see scattered showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

We’re watching a wave of low pressure over Maryland and Delaware today. This, combined with a trough aloft will bring a bit more humidity and some rain to CNY Friday.

As the day goes some will see scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two. If you live south of Syracuse and south of the Thruway you’ll have a better chance to see this compared to the rest of Central New York. Areas north will see sunshine.

Due to cloud cover and increased rain chances, our temperatures will stay in the 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The little wave of low pressure passing to our south will begin to slowly scoot away from the Northeast late Friday night into Saturday. A few lingering showers and clouds are with us overnight.

SATURDAY:

As high pressure slowly builds back in, there may be some lingering clouds to start the weekend Saturday morning, but look for more of a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Most of the day is dry but a few spotty showers or an isolated storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Expect even more sunshine Sunday! Our warming trend continues with temperatures well into the 80s. By Monday we could be pushing 90 degrees again.