WATCH: Some strong storms though Friday evening

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY EVENING:

A stronger cold front is going to push through Friday night/early Saturday.

Ahead of this front, we have showers and storms which will take us through this evening. Be on guard for strong to severe storms around dinner time and close to sunset.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The severe weather threat will end by 11 p.m. but a few showers and storms will still linger. Temperatures will drop through the 70s and into the upper 60s tonight.

WEEKEND:

Behind this cold front, the relief!

The air will be much more refreshing/comfortable just in time for the weekend! It won’t be too chilly, temperatures reach the upper 70s. Time to open the windows at night, lows are refreshing and back in the 50s.

The other plus for the weekend, sunshine, and dry weather. Enjoy!

