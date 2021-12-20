WATCH: Some sun and a little milder to round out Autumn

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It is a quiet last full day of Autumn across CNY, but does this quiet weather last this week leading up to Christmas? Details are below…

THIS AFTERNOON:

We had the coldest morning since the first day of spring back in March this morning! The morning low dipped to 20° this morning at the Syracuse airport. That was the coldest morning since March 20th. Many other locations dropped to the teens, single digits, and even subzero!

Above are the Monday morning low temperatures across the state from the NYS Mesnonet network

Intervals of sun, a breeze and somewhat milder air returning Monday with highs well into the 30s to possibly 40.

TONIGHT:

Much of the night is quiet, breezy, and not too cold with a few mainly snow showers arriving towards daybreak Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Lows drop to near 30 and may rise a bit during the overnight ahead of a cold front.

TUESDAY:

The first of two cold fronts come through first thing Tuesday morning with a few snow showers/flurries possible, but most of Tuesday is dry with a few breaks of sun. Highs Tuesday should be in the mid-30s.

By the way, the official start of the winter season occurs Tuesday at 3:59 pm. This is when the sun’s direct rays are shining over the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere. It also equates to our shortest day of the year.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

After a tranquil Tuesday night yet another cold front swings into the area Wednesday morning with scattered snow showers that may mix with a little rain at times. Little to no accumulation is expected on Wednesday, but a coating to an inch is possible Wednesday night with a little lake snow east and southeast of the lake.

Highs on Wednesday may flirt with briefly touch 40 for a few, but brisk winds will make it feel more like the 20s and low 30s throughout the day.