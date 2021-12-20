WATCH: Some sun and a little milder to round out Autumn

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It is a quiet last full day of Autumn across CNY, but does this quiet weather last this week leading up to Christmas? Details are below…
THIS AFTERNOON:
We had the coldest morning since the first day of spring back in March this morning! The morning low dipped to 20° this morning at the Syracuse airport. That was the coldest morning since March 20th. Many other locations dropped to the teens, single digits, and even subzero!
Intervals of sun, a breeze and somewhat milder air returning Monday with highs well into the 30s to possibly 40.
TONIGHT:
Much of the night is quiet, breezy, and not too cold with a few mainly snow showers arriving towards daybreak Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Lows drop to near 30 and may rise a bit during the overnight ahead of a cold front.
TUESDAY:
The first of two cold fronts come through first thing Tuesday morning with a few snow showers/flurries possible, but most of Tuesday is dry with a few breaks of sun. Highs Tuesday should be in the mid-30s.
By the way, the official start of the winter season occurs Tuesday at 3:59 pm. This is when the sun’s direct rays are shining over the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere. It also equates to our shortest day of the year.
TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:
After a tranquil Tuesday night yet another cold front swings into the area Wednesday morning with scattered snow showers that may mix with a little rain at times. Little to no accumulation is expected on Wednesday, but a coating to an inch is possible Wednesday night with a little lake snow east and southeast of the lake.
Highs on Wednesday may flirt with briefly touch 40 for a few, but brisk winds will make it feel more like the 20s and low 30s throughout the day.