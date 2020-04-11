WATCH: Some sun for our Saturday

SATURDAY:

The weekend is looking quieter over Central New York.

For most it is a dry day with increasing sunshine, there’s just a few light rain/snow showers lingering in Madison and Oneida counties (nuisance showers).  The ever-present northwest remains and that will put a chill in the air. Temperatures top out in the low 40s with a wind chill in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Thankfully, temperatures moderate into the 50s for Easter Sunday.  With that warmth will come more clouds and we can’t rule out a few showers, especially in the morning but they will be light and brief. Steady rain holds off until Monday morning.

