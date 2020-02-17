WATCH: Some sun on tap for the rest of this Presidents’ Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON (Presidents Day):

More sunshine will develop this afternoon. High pressure moves in from the northwest this afternoon. Temperatures stay in the upper 20s to around 30 much of the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next weather maker that will push a quick shot of snow/mix into CNY towards daybreak Tuesday.

Lows tonight will be within a few degrees of 20 during the evening but rise towards 30 by dawn Tuesday thanks to southeasterly breeze kicking up.

Snow develops west to east across CNY between about 3-5am. It’ll be a wet and slushy snow. Higher elevations, especially for northern Oneida and Lewis counties have the best chance of seeing heavier snow. The end result for northern Oneida and Lewis counties will likely be higher snow totals. This is why there is a Winter Weather Advisory for those counties.

TUESDAY:

Any snow/mix will quickly change to some rain showers for most by mid to late morning Tuesday as a warm front sneaks through. A slushy coating to an inch of snow will be possible for many Tuesday morning which could produce some slick spots on the roads for the morning commute, but it should not be too bad for most.

Over the higher terrain near and east of I-81 about 1 to 3” of snow and a glazing of ice will be possible, especially across the Tug Hill. In the Adirondacks there could be closer to 5 or 6 inches of snow and a glazing of ice too thanks to it staying colder there.

Highs for much of CNY Tuesday will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s with a gusty south wind.