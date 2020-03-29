WATCH: Some thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

Steady rain tapers to scattered showers this afternoon. Dry time is packed in there, just check Live Doppler 9 before you head out.

Sunday turns out to be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures likely warming into the 60s compliments of a gusty southerly wind.

A cold front will start to swing through CNY this afternoon bringing the best chance for a thunderstorm between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The best chance for any severe weather is in Western NY today, but a few strong storms could sneak into the Western Finger Lakes. The biggest threats with any storm that forms are strong wind gusts, heavy rain and hail.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

As Sunday’s low tracks into Canada late Sunday night into Monday, our winds turn into the west. This will bring much cooler, somewhat unsettled and breezy weather to kick off the week.

Occasional rain showers will be with us Sunday night. Over the higher terrain, mainly across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks, rain may mix with if not change to snow with a slushy minor accumulation. Most of us will not see any snow to start the week. Lows Sunday night will be in the low to mid 40s with only 45 to 50 expected for a high on Monday.

There’s a chance that a little snow and or graupel could mix in with any lingering rain showers as the air grows possibly cold enough Monday night into Tuesday, but no accumulation is expected.

