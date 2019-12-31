WATCH: Some winter weather returns on New Year’s Eve Day.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





OVERNIGHT:

A strong area of low pressure is moving across the Upper Great Lakes tonight and will be sending a bit more precipitation and slightly colder air into CNY during the overnight. Most of CNY will see a bit of rain, but across the high terrain look for a little snow. Little to no accumulation occurs for most, including Syracuse, but up to 2 or 3 inches of snow is possible over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks by daybreak Tuesday.

Lows will be in the low to mid 30s across the region tonight.

TUESDAY – NEW YEARS EVE:

Any lingering snow over the Tug Hill will wind down just after sunrise Tuesday. Much of Tuesday morning and early afternoon hours actually ends up quiet. There could even be sun allowing temperatures to rise to near 40 degrees.

Late in the afternoon, sometime after 3 pm, a batch of mainly snow develops and continue into the early part of New Year’s Eve. This period of wet snow could produce a quick slushy coating to an inch or so for many in CNY mainly on grassy surfaces. The biggest issue travel-wise will be the lower visibilities found in any burst of snow.

Over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks as much as a few inches of snow will be possible between late Tuesday afternoon and midnight Tuesday night.

Highs Tuesday will be around 40 but fall into the low to mid 30s by day’s end.

OVERNIGHT TUESDAY – NEW YEARS DAY:

Most areas of central New York will see little to no snow accumulation heading into the New Year with just a few snow showers around.

However, heavier lake effect snow will set up east of Lake Ontario New Year’s Eve centered on the Tug Hill Plateau and continue into New Year’s Day. By the end of the day Wednesday 24-hour snow totals of 6-12” are possible in this area

Highs Wednesday will be more seasonable near 35 and it will be brisk too. Winds gusting past 20 mph means it actually feels like it is in the 20s.