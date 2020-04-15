Watch: Spring chill lingers, more chances for snow showers this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

A trough of low pressure/reinforcing cold front will slide in and through Wednesday. It’ll trigger clouds to develop and a better chance of scattered snow/rain/mixed shower activity.

Highs will be near 45 with wind chills in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

It appears the coldest air of the week will be felt Thursday. There may even be some locations in CNY that will struggle to get out of the 30s.

At least the shower threat is fairly low with intervals of sun. The brisk wind is not quitting just yet. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day! Certainly not feeling like mid-April!

LATE WEEK:

We are watching a wave of low pressure closely Friday into Friday night. It looks like it stays mainly south of CNY at this time, but of course this could still change. Some minor accumulating snow and lower elevation rain could impact the region if this storm moves far enough north. Stay tuned for updates.

