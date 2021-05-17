WATCH: Springing into summery weather this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

More sun is expected to kick off the new week! Some clouds bubble up during the afternoon once again, but any showers that do develop should be isolated.

Most get through the day rain free. Highs today will be well into the 70s with low humidity again too.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It remains quiet and comfy for sleeping Monday night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the 40s to around 50.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

Does the great weather continue for CNY midweek?? It sure does thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself at the surface and aloft across the Eastern U.S.! This will result in more strong May sunshine across the region Tuesday and Wednesday with warming temperatures to boot.

Highs Tuesday get up to near 80, and we should feel the low to mid 80s Wednesday! Yes, the weather is going to be great for the beach and pool midweek! Enjoy CNY!

The next best chance of rain probably does not arrive until late in the week or even the end of the weekend the way it looks now.