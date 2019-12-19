WATCH: Squalls weaken overnight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Lake effect snow continues to slowly weaken overnight. We are losing our connection to Georgian Bay and the air over us is drying out. In spite of this weakening, roads will be slick as temperatures drop from the teens into the single digits. Road salt has a much more difficult time melts snow at those temperatures.

The greatest snow totals from tonight will end up just south/southwest of Syracuse across parts of wayne, northern Cayuga, southwest Onondaga and northern Cortland and Chenango counties where 2 to 5 inches fall with locally higher totals.

Outside the lake effect it is just bitter cold across central New York with wind chills of zero to 15 below.

THURSDAY:

A bitter cold day for all into Thursday with more below zero wind chills the first half of the day.

Lake effect snow showers continue southeast of Lake Ontario through the day. During most of the morning the snow showers stay south and west of Syracuse but look for a flare in the lake effect close to the city in the afternoon.

New snow on Thursday of 1 to 4 inches in the most persistent snow showers.

Beyond Thursday the weather in central New York (and all the Northeast, for that matter) goes quiet heading into the weekend.