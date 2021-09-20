WATCH: Squeezing out great summer weather the last couple days of summer

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY THRU TUESDAY:

As our summer season comes to an end, Mother Nature will provide one last push of summer-like warmth. Thanks to a southerly breeze and ample sunshine, temperatures Monday are expected to climb to around 80 degrees. Normally for this time of the year we are near 70.

It’s a breezy and mild Monday night under a partly cloudy sky with lows dropping into 60s.

It stays pretty warm Tuesday too, but we will start to see more clouds filter the sunshine as the day goes on. The increase in clouds Tuesday is because of an approaching cold front from the west that eventually will get here but probably not until late in the week. Highs Tuesday are expected to be well into the 70s and possibly 80 with enough sunshine, and it’s going to be breezy too.

MIDWEEK:

Fall officially begins Wednesday afternoon at 3:21 when the sun’s rays shine directly over the equator.

The next chance for any showers/storms will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday thanks to the above mentioned cold front. At this point, we are not expected too many showers/storms to be around Wednesday, but a few are possible.

The threat for some showers and a few storms looks to go up at least somewhat on Thursday as the cold front gets closer to the area. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday should be well into the 70s.

The cold front probably won’t pass through until Thursday night/early Friday the way it looks now. Behind the front, it’s cooler, or more seasonable for the end of the week. Come Friday highs may struggle to get out of the 60s.