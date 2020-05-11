WATCH: Starting the week off cool and damp

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

A new low pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley will bring the chance for more showers Monday. Rain may mix with snow at times, especially across the higher terrain.

Highs will likely be stuck in the 40s. It will turn more brisk during the day too accentuating the chill.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It will be brisk and cold with partial clearing Monday night and possibly a few snow showers/flurries. Lows will be near or below 32. For this reason there’s a Freeze Warning for CNY late Monday night into the start of Tuesday. Click here for more details.

TUESDAY:

Despite breaks of May sun Tuesday, it’ll still be quite brisk and unseasonably. Once again the temperatures will be stuck in the 40s.

A small upper level area of low pressure and upper air disturbance scooting by may trigger a few scattered rain/snow showers during the midday and afternoon hours. Otherwise much of the day should be dry.