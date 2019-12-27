WATCH: Starting to cool off in central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





TONIGHT:

A cold front moving through central New York late afternoon Friday is bringing some cooler (not colder) air to the region. Temperatures tonight drop into the 30s but that is still above normal for this time of year.

Showers were very spotty and light with the front and in its wake, we don’t anticipate much more than some sprinkles or eventually some flurries overnight.

THE WEEKEND:



High pressure is building in Saturday so look for clouds to give way to at least some sun by afternoon.

By the end of the weekend, a stronger area of low pressure is tracking into the northern Mississippi Valley. That means southerly winds and mild weather for central New York Sunday with a good chance of rain. However, computer models are trending slower with the onset of precipitation. We think around midafternoon- sunset is when we will see rain move in from west to east.