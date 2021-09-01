WATCH: Starting to feel a lot like fall, heavy rain from Ida comes close to CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

The sky likely won’t feature as much sunshine Wednesday as we saw Tuesday. Expect clouds to be thick at times as the northern shield of what is left over of Ida moves into the Mid-Atlantic and towards NYC and Long Island.

At this point the greatest flood threat is over northeast Pennsylvania into the Catskills where there is a flash flood watch. If Ida shifts a bit farther north though, some steadier, heavier rain could clip Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, and even southern Onondaga Counties.

Less than an inch of rain is expected across the Southern part of CNY, but down around the Southern Tier and Northern Catskills could pick up 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible, but little to no flooding is expected at this point. Meanwhile, more significant flooding is expected to occur south and east of the Binghamton area over Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic states, Southeastern NY, including NYC into Southern New England.

It’s a cooler day thanks to the added cloud cover with highs probably only reaching the low to mid 70s Syracuse area/Thruway corridor points north. But readings will likely struggle to get out of the 60s across the Southern Finger Lakes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The clouds stick around the first part of the night. The majority of CNY stays dry, while areas across the Southern Finger Lakes that saw rain will gradually dry out as the night goes on. By sunrise the sky should almost completely clear out which will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s. There may even be some 40s!

LATE WEEK:

Behind what’s left of Ida, the coolest air mass we’ve felt in months will blow in from the north for the last half of the week.

Some sun is expected both Thursday and Friday, but between a cool north-northwest breeze and highs struggling to reach 70 it certainly is going to feel like fall! The air will also be cool enough to possibly produce some lake effect showers Thursday afternoon through the start of Friday.

Nighttime lows Thursday and Friday are expected to drop into the low to mid 50s, and there MAY even be 40s in the normally cooler spots of CNY away from the lakes.

Get those fall fleeces and sweaters ready to roll!

A new month will break the heat and give us some new weather

Meteorological summer 2021 recap…It was certainly a memorable one!