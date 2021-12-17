WATCH: Starting to feel more like December with chillier, snowier weather on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –After smashing a record high yesterday, cooler, more December-like air will be back by the weekend.

FRIDAY:

If it weren’t in the 60s yesterday, we would be boasting about how warm today will be. But 40s is still well above normal for mid-December.

It’s brisk and cooler (still above average) today with more sunshine thanks to high pressure building in from the west.

The wind is not nearly as gusty as it was overnight. Gusts generally remain between 15-20mph with some higher gusts possible closer to Lake Ontario.

Our next chance for snow doesn’t come until Saturday at the earliest as we watch a storm tracking into the Northeast.

WEEKEND:

So Old Man Winter has been on vacation this week, and it’s been nice for anyone doing holiday shopping or travel. For those looking for some snow, your time comes this weekend.

There’s a storm moving by Saturday, but the temperatures are marginal for all snow. It’s all about location, location, location.

As of now, the best chances for accumulating snow on Saturday look to be near and north of Syracuse where 3 to 6 inches are possible. From Syracuse south the possibility of a wintry mix of sleet or freezing rain will mean lower accumulations.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is DMA-Manual-Snowfall-16.jpg

If you have plans to be out and about Saturday it is a very good idea to pull up the Live Doppler 9 app to see what kind of precipitation, you’ll be running into. You’ll want to keep an eye out for the shades of pink/purple on the radar because that indicated sleets and freezing rain. That is where the roads will be the slickest.

Then, late Saturday night into Sunday our focus will shift to the potential of a band of accumulating lake snow possibly setting up near the Syracuse area and Eastern Finger Lakes. So, we think by the end of this weekend many should have a more festive/December look in CNY! 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill Forecast

Wind Chill Forecast

NYS Seasonal Snowfall

NYS Seasonal Snowfall

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area