WATCH: Staying breezy and cold to start the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

The combination of a weak trough of low pressure and the chilly northwest flow will keep lake effect snow showers going Saturday. Given we are into March, there likely won’t be an organized band of lake effect snow but more of a spray of snow showers off the southeast end of Lake Ontario. An additional coating to a couple of inches is possible.

The unseasonable chill will stick with us Saturday as well. Temperatures will only rise into the mid-20s, but once you factor in that northwest wind that will again be gusty, you end up with wind chills that hover near 10 above in the middle of the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Once last trough of low pressure swings through Central New York Saturday evening so there could be one last flare up of lake effect that would taper to flurries by Sunday morning. Any additional accumulation would be light.

SUNDAY:

With high pressure building in, more sun develops to end the weekend Sunday afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will likely be stuck in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will weaken, but continue to be a factor for the day bringing a chill to the air. Winds will continue to blow from the northwest around 6-12 mph.

NEXT WEEK:

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build in starting Monday allowing a much warmer air mass to move into central New York. So if you are looking for spring like temperatures, you will be very happy with this weather set up! Temperatures should reach the lower 40s on Monday and eventually rise well into the 50s by the mid week with a good deal of sunshine. An approaching cold front will change things up for Thursday bringing scattered rain showers which will linger into Friday morning. More seasonable air is expected behind the cold front by the end of the week.