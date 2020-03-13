WATCH: Staying breezy tonight, cooler weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

We’re now stuck in the 40s for the remainder of the day and 30s later tonight.

The wind, however, will take some time to die down. The wind continues to gust over 30-40 mph into the evening.

A few showers are possible this evening, but they will end up scattered and light. The overnight ends up dry.

Wind Advisory remains in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties through Friday and now Oswego, northern Cayuga and Wayne counties are included. Winds could gust up to 50 mph.



A Lakeshore Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson, Oswego and northern Cayuga counties where strong winds could cause wave heights of up to 8 feet.

THIS WEEKEND:

We quiet down for the weekend but it will be cooler. Highs Saturday will generally be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. High pressure to our south will help keep the day precipitation free.

A very weak cold front drops from north to south over CNY Saturday night. The only difference it’ll make on our weather is making Sunday a tad cooler.

Time to get the sunscreen out if you’re going to be outside Sunday! It’ll be a bright sunny day, just a bit cool with highs near 40.