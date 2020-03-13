Closings
There are currently 19 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Staying breezy tonight, cooler weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

We’re now stuck in the 40s for the remainder of the day and 30s later tonight.

The wind, however, will take some time to die down. The wind continues to gust over 30-40 mph into the evening.

A few showers are possible this evening, but they will end up scattered and light.  The overnight ends up dry.

Wind Advisory remains in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties through Friday and now Oswego, northern Cayuga and Wayne counties are included.  Winds could gust up to 50 mph.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson, Oswego and northern Cayuga counties where strong winds could cause wave heights of up to 8 feet. 

THIS WEEKEND:

We quiet down for the weekend but it will be cooler. Highs Saturday will generally be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. High pressure to our south will help keep the day precipitation free.

A very weak cold front drops from north to south over CNY Saturday night. The only difference it’ll make on our weather is making Sunday a tad cooler.

Time to get the sunscreen out if you’re going to be outside Sunday! It’ll be a bright sunny day, just a bit cool with highs near 40.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

CNY Seasonal Snow

CNY Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected