WATCH: Staying bright and getting warmer this weekend!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

High pressure remains in charge into Saturday and sets us up for a long stretch of sunshine and warming temperatures here in CNY! This won’t be good for the brush fire threat but will be for outdoor activities!

Highs will be near 50 Saturday with a little breeze and plenty of sunshine.

By the way, spring officially arrived at 5:37 am when the sun’s rays were shining directly over the equator. That means about 12 hours of daylight will be occurring across the entire planet this weekend.

Also, there will be a nice view of the International Space Station during the evening hours over the weekend in case you missed it on Friday.

SUNDAY:

Another sun-filled day Sunday as high pressure is almost right over Central New York. Not only does that mean sunshine but also very light winds.

Even though we don’t have a south wind to help bring warmer air our way, the strong March sun will help modify the air over us. Even though we start in the 20s we should warm to near 60 by the end of the day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

High pressure remains in control early next week as the pattern over the eastern U.S. is stagnant.

Expect more sunshine and mild temperatures in the 60s. Enjoy this start to Spring!