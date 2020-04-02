WATCH: Staying dry for now, rain and snow showers later tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A batch of showers will likely rotate in around the ocean storm after midnight Thursday as the storm off the coast shifts a little more to the west. Temperatures in higher elevations south of Syracuse will be cold enough to support some snow going into Friday morning. Lows by Friday morning will range from 35 to 40 and it will remain breezy.

FRIDAY:

A little trough of low pressure extending out of the ocean storm will continue to provide more clouds and a few rain and higher terrain snow showers for the first part of Friday.

As the storm off the coast, pulls away Friday afternoon, the air will dry. The drying air may lead to a little sun to round out Friday and then some more significant clearing heading into Saturday.

It will be seasonably cool and breezy with highs around 50 Friday.

WEEKEND:

Some sun will be with us more so come Saturday, especially during the afternoon the way it’s looking thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself across the Northeast. It should be milder too with highs well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sun on Saturday.

The end of the weekend may feature a few scattered showers developing with highs once again between 55 and 60.