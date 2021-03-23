WATCH: Staying mild but finally some rain in CNY’s forecast

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY NIGHT:

We have more clouds around tonight. This will help keep our temperatures from dropping too much. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s to give us a bit of a warmer start to the day on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday won’t be as nice looking with more clouds than not and at least a few scattered showers ahead of a weakening cold front. Most areas, though, will end up with a couple tenths of an inch of rain or less.

With the extra cloud cover we won’t be as warm Monday and Tuesday, but we still end up well above normal with highs near 60 degrees.

LATE WEEK:

Thursday looks mainly dry as we are between storm systems. Sunshine is looking more and more likely and so to is low 70s. This would make Thursday the warmest day of this current stretch of warm weather.

The best chance of us seeing welcome rain in Central New York seems to be late Thursday night into Friday ahead of an intensifying storm system along with its warm and cold fronts. Rainfall totals may range from half an inch to an inch or even a bit more by sunset Friday. There could even be a thunderstorm.

It remains unseasonably warm Friday with highs at least in the 60s.