WATCH: Staying muggy with more showers and storms this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front to the north is sliding overhead this morning which will likely trigger a few additional scattered showers and storm. However, it’s not a washout. There should be a decent amount of dry time today too.

Once again, any storm that does develop could be on the strong side with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain, especially for areas south of Syracuse closer to the southern Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier (Ithaca, Cortland, Norwich, Binghamton).

Highs are expected to range from the upper 70s to mid-80s. So not quite as toasty, but still feeling the humidity.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A wave of low-pressure approaches CNY later Wednesday night, and as a result more numerous showers and a few storms should develop when most are sleeping.

Lows in the 60s with a little fog possible too.

THURSDAY:

The combination of low pressure moving into the state along a stalled out front nearby likely leads to Thursday to be the wettest day of the week with more numerous showers and storms.

Highs on Thursday may struggle to get to 80 due to more clouds and showers being around. It’s still at least somewhat muggy, but not quite as bad as Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are keeping our fingers crossed that the bulk of the rain exits come 7 Thursday evening, but currently it is looking at least a little damp Thursday evening. So, if you are attending the Luke Bryan concert at the Amp, first one of the season, be sure to bring an umbrella and or rain jacket.

LATE WEEK:

It probably remains at least somewhat showery on Friday possibly due to a little bit of Elsa’s moisture being drawn into CNY. The bulk of Elsa’s impacts regarding wind, rain and storm surge is expected to occur from the Mid-Atlantic through Long Island and Southeastern New England, including Cape Cod. Stay tuned for updates.