WATCH: Staying quiet into the midweek

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Clouds are on the increase over central New York the rest of Monday overnight a head of a weak area of low pressure passing to our south Tuesday. Temperatures will hold in the upper 20s and low 30s the rest of the night.

TUESDAY:

Low pressure that is passing to our south across Pennsylvania Tuesday means were locked into clouds. There could be a few rain or snow showers midday into the afternoon but they end up rather spotty and light in nature. The most likely area to see a shower Tuesday would be from the Thruway south.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A few rain/snow showers will be possible Tuesday night thanks to a cold front sliding through. Wednesday looks to be quiet and chilly under clouds giving way to some sunshine for the afternoon. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid-20s and highs Wednesday will be in the low 30s.

The weather will get much more active with a more significant storm system and precipitation probable for the last half of the week. For more details on the tricky, changeable forecast for Thursday and Friday click here.