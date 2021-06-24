WATCH: Staying warm and staying dry for now; cranking up the humidity this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure stays in charge of the weather across CNY tonight. There may be some high clouds working in but it stays dry. Lows are near 60.

FRIDAY:

We are off and running to the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds for Friday.

Dew points are rising into the upper 50s but you won’t really notice the humidity increase until Saturday when dew points rise into the mid 60s. It’ll still be a good day to get out and take advantage of.

WEEKEND:

The start of the weekend unfortunately will probably feature scattered showers and storms on Saturday, but it does not look to be a washout by any means. Highs should make the mid-80s with more clouds than not, a gusty south-southwest wind and more humidity.

Sunday currently appears to be the better half of the weekend for beach and pool goers with some hazy sun, southerly breeze, even more humidity, and hotter air. Highs could very well get back into the 90s Sunday!