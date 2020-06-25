WATCH: Stays comfortable with a few afternoon showers/storms Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

Thursday will start off nice, but during the afternoon if you are out and about taking part in outdoor activities be sure to keep an eye to the sky and on Live Doppler 9. An upper air disturbance and surface trough/zone of low pressure will swing in later Thursday afternoon and early evening triggering a few showers and storms across the region.

It will be comfortably warm once again Thursday with highs near 80 and humidity levels staying in check.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Any lingering showers/storm Thursday evening will dissipate quickly near and after sunset and the rest of the night will be quiet and comfortably cool. Lows under a clear to partly cloudy sky will be in the 50s to around 60 and watch out for areas of fog to develop overnight too.

FRIDAY:

Right now Friday looks mainly, if not totally dry and it will be warm. Thankfully the humidity will not be too high either under some sunshine. There’s a very small chance of a spotty pop up shower Friday afternoon, but most will not see a drop of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

WEEKEND:

Central New York needs some rain for the yards, gardens, farmers and those with wells after such a dry month of June! At least some certainly don’t want it to rain over the weekend, but I guess we will take it whenever we can get it at this point!

It appears a warm front will try to push through Saturday morning with some rain and a few storms. This will probably be followed by a few more showers/storms late Saturday afternoon right into first part of Saturday night thanks to a cold front.

A secondary cold front will try to swing through Sunday with only a few showers/storm possibly affecting the area, but overall Sunday right now looks to be the drier of the two weekend days.

Highs over the weekend should be in the low 80s which is “normal” for this time of year. Also, it will probably briefly turn muggier Saturday.