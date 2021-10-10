WATCH: Stays mild and dry under some clouds tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

High pressure reestablishes itself across the Northeast and CNY tonight into Monday and provides a quiet, mild night once again with lows in the 50s to around 60.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY):

High pressure, both at the ground and aloft, builds back in to end the holiday weekend. We expect more in the way of sunshine and dry weather Monday.

Temperatures rise back into the upper 70s to low 80s with increasing sunshine after more clouds than not to start.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mild under a partly cloudy sky with lows within a few degrees of 60 for many.

TUESDAY:

Some more sunshine and unseasonable warmth is expected to continue into Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s once again!

By the way, the record high for both Monday and Tuesday in Syracuse is 86° set back in 1949 and 1928, respectively. We think those records are safe, but we probably won’t be too far off.

It does turn cooler come Wednesday but remains well above average through the rest of the week. Stay tuned to see when cooler changes finally arrive.