SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Spring like air sticks around in the short term, but…

At a glance:

Spring like feel through Tuesday

Widespread rain develops Tuesday

Ice jams/minor flooding possible Tuesday into Wednesday

TONIGHT:

If you are heading to the Dome to watch SU take on Georgia Tech it should be a pretty comfortable walk, especially by February standards.

It’s partly to mostly cloudy and still mild tonight with lows in the 30s for many once again across CNY. A bit of snow and or a mix is possible mainly north of Watertown with a glazing of ice and a coating to an inch or two possible across the Northern NY.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is breezy and unseasonably mild with some rain developing mainly for the afternoon. Highs warm well into the 50s!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It stays breezy and mild Tuesday night with scattered showers and lows near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Don’t be fooled by the mild start to Wednesday, because after starting near 50 around daybreak! Temperatures will free fall back through the 40s and into the 30s and possibly upper 20s by sunset with a gusty west-northwest wind producing wind chills in the teens and low 20s!

Our advice to all heading to work early in the morning is to make sure you bring your winter jacket/coat because you’ll certainly need it by the time you come home later Wednesday!

Any scattered rain showers to start Wednesday likely change to snow showers/flurries by Wednesday afternoon with maybe a coating to an inch in spots by day’s end.

THURSDAY:

High pressure to the north provides a dry, but chilly Thursday with at least intervals of sun. Highs struggle to get out of the 20s.

LATE WEEK:

Right now, we are watching a moisture laden storm that could very well deposit several inches of snow and or a wintry mix depending on the storm track late Thursday night into Friday.

Check back in for updates as we continue to fine tune the late week forecast and eventually come out with snowfall accumulations.