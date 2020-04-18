WATCH: Steady snow eases overnight, improving Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

A wave of low pressure is rapidly advancing towards Pennsylvania bringing precipitation to Central New York. Temperatures has steadily dropped through he 30s this evening in Syracuse and what started as rain has changed to all snow as of late evening.

A light accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible in the Syracuse area overnight but with temperatures above freezing much of the time this accumulation will be on grassy surfaces and not the roads.

Meanwhile, heavier snow and snow accumulations will be in the higher elevations south of Syracuse, closer to the Southern Tier and the center of the low. In these locations the accumulations will be elevation driven with lower elevations ending up close to 3 inches but hilltops coming in at 5 or 6 inches of wet snow.





SATURDAY:

The low pressure system will move east through Pennsylvania and off the New Jersey coast late Friday night and into the start of Saturday. We will see some lingering snow showers, which could mix with some rain in lower elevations, Saturday morning. These showers will taper by midday.

The sun will return Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are still chilly and in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY:

The end of the weekend will finally be milder. We start the day dry but a cold front coming in from Canada will bring some late afternoon/evening rain showers. Highs should be well into the 50s.

Some rain showers overnight could mix in with snow at higher elevations. Precipitation is out of here by Monday morning, only a chill remains.