WATCH: Warm and sticky with some showers and storms roll through CNY this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

A cold front finally drops into the CNY more aggressively and likely setting off more numerous scattered showers and storms Wednesday through the afternoon. Not quite as hot but still steamy with highs well into the 80s anyway, and if there’s enough sun, we could flirt with 90.

Any storm that develops will have the potential to become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and large hail. Keep tabs on the radar if you are out and about Wednesday, especially through about 4 or 5 pm.

TONIGHT:

After a few evening showers/storm the weather quiets down for much of tonight across CNY with a cooler low in the 60s. Watch out for areas of fog developing overnight too.

THURSDAY:

A few showers are possible with maybe a storm too on Thursday, but currently it looks drier than not with maybe even a little sun at times. Highs closer to 80 with humidity levels coming down some too!

FRIDAY:

A wave of low pressure at the surface and aloft develops Thursday night into Friday near New York State which could result in more widespread showers and a few storms late Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures may not get out of the 70s to end the week!