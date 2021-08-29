WATCH: Steamy with scattered showers and storms Sunday

SUNDAY:

A warm front will lift farther north and get through all of CNY Sunday morning.

Temperatures behind the warm front are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s Sunday. The humidity will be high too making it feel quite steamy.

We have the chance for a few more scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon, but once again much of Sunday looks to be dry. Again, any storm that pops is expected to produce downpours.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A few scattered showers/storms are expected to be around Sunday evening, but should become a bit more widespread towards Monday morning ahead of a cold front.

It’s breezy and tropical Sunday night with lows in the 70s for most!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Scattered showers and a few storms will be around through midday Monday. A few of the storms Monday may be a little on the strong side with heavy rain, gusty winds and possibly even a bit of hail, but the severe risk looks to be very low right now.

After 2 or 3 pm, CNY should dry out and start to feel the cooler and less humid air mass blow in on a west or west-northwest wind to round out the day!

It’s much more comfortable for the rest of the week!