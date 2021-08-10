WATCH: Steamy with scattered showers/storms developing this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

The thermometer reached 90 Monday afternoon in Syracuse likely kicking off the beginning of the third heat wave of the year as hot and muggy air continues to settle in over the Great Lakes and Northeast. Again, a heat wave in CNY is defined as at least 3 consecutive 90+ degree days which we think is a good bet.

THIS AFTERNOON:

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of CNY, including the Greater Syracuse Tuesday.

A warm front approaching from the west will instigate scattered showers and storms this afternoon, especially after 3, into tonight. Any storms that move through CNY could be strong with gusty, damaging winds and torrential rain. That said, there still should be a good amount of dry time, and it’s going to remain very steamy too with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

When you combine highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with the high humidity levels feel like readings should climb well into the 90s this afternoon. These kind of feel like readings can be dangerous and is what prompted the National Weather Service to issue Heat Advisories through early this evening and most likely be necessary again for the second half of Wednesday, Thursday and possibly Friday too!

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and storms scoot through the region tonight, mainly this evening, thanks to a reinforcing warm front moving through. It’s a stuffy night with lows between 70 and 75.

WEDNESDAY:

Hazy, hot and humid Wednesday with a few scattered showers/storms possible, but much of Wednesday also is looking dry. Highs should once again climb to between 90 and 95 with heat indices (feel like) ranging from 95 to 100.

The higher heat and humidity are expected to persist through the rest of the week, so if you are not a fan of it hang in there! A much more comfortable air mass is slated to arrive just in time for the weekend.

Odds of seeing showers and storms is expected to creep up later in the week, but every day this week will feature a good amount of dry time.