WATCH: Steamy with scattered strong storms this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be around through the afternoon but tend to shift south and east of most of CNY late this afternoon/early evening (after 5 or 6). Any storms have the potential to be strong too with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain, especially for areas south and east of Syracuse where there is a slight risk (best chance) of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Again, the storms drop quickly to our south by the evening.

It’s a breezy, muggy, and very warm/hot day too with highs climbing well into the 80s to possibly 90 if we see enough sun. The dew points are also expected to remain close to 70 making it feel almost tropical outside.

TONIGHT:

If you have evening plans it should be a decent end to the day. By that point the rain and storms should be mostly out of CNY, albeit still muggy and pretty warm. With the breeze it’ll feel like a nice warm summer evening.

The sky is partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s tonight and areas of fog.

MIDWEEK:

A cold front to our north slides overhead first thing Wednesday which likely will trigger additional scattered showers and storms late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Once again, any storm that does develop could be on the strong side with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. Stay tuned.