WATCH: Still a dreary day with some snow showers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

The bulk of the moisture associated with a low pressure system that passed to our south and east has moved out. We’re left with some wet snow showers.

The good news is that because it has been so mild the last few days, and the temperatures at the surface are slightly above freezing, the road conditions during the day should be in decent shape. Expect the roads to be wet for sure, but at least there’s not too much of a concern for slippery, snow covered roads during the daytime Saturday.

For most areas, look for a trace to an inch of snow Saturday but over the parts of the Finger Lakes and the Tug Hill there could be some spots that end up with a couple of inches by sunset.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Saturday night, we’re left with more localized snow showers and colder temperatures.

At least some additional light accumulation will take place across all of CNY with the greatest amounts occurring over the higher terrain. A coating up to 2” is a safe bet as a total accumulation for most of the viewing area by Sunday morning. Some locations in the higher elevations south of Syracuse and around the Tug Hill could see some totals approaching 4 inches.

SUNDAY:

Sunday turns colder and blustery. Snow showers taper in the morning. We’re left with a dry afternoon but another system isn’t far away. Sunday night into Monday, a clipper system will dive in from the northwest bringing a widespread light snowfall.